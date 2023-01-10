Avantor Inc. (AVTR) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 31.13% Upside

Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) is -2.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.91 and a high of $39.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVTR stock was last observed hovering at around $20.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.13% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 1.62% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.66, the stock is -1.25% and -1.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.68 million and changing 2.94% at the moment leaves the stock -21.67% off its SMA200. AVTR registered -45.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.76%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.68%, and is -2.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) has around 13500 employees, a market worth around $14.32B and $7.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.19 and Fwd P/E is 14.68. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.35% and -47.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avantor Inc. (AVTR) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avantor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 850.60% this year.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 674.10M, and float is at 656.38M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Avantor Inc. (AVTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stubblefield Michael,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Stubblefield Michael bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $20.95 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Avantor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Szlosek Thomas A (EVP & CFO) bought a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $20.71 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35668.0 shares of the AVTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Vanderhaegen Frederic (EVP, Americas & Europe) disposed off 39,000 shares at an average price of $31.61 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 126,764 shares of Avantor Inc. (AVTR).

Avantor Inc. (AVTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dow Inc. (DOW) that is -5.08% lower over the past 12 months. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is -10.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.