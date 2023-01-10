Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) is 3.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.42 and a high of $39.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKR stock was last observed hovering at around $29.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58%.

Currently trading at $30.54, the stock is 6.22% and 5.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.57 million and changing 1.94% at the moment leaves the stock 5.05% off its SMA200. BKR registered 17.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.30%.

The stock witnessed a 9.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.48%, and is 3.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $29.61B and $20.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.45. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.60% and -23.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.20% this year.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.01B, and float is at 1.00B with Short Float at 2.11%.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Baker Hughes Company (BKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BORRAS MARIA C,the company’sEVP, Oilfield Services & Equip. SEC filings show that BORRAS MARIA C sold 9,811 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $29.00 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20474.0 shares.

Baker Hughes Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that BORRAS MARIA C (EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip) sold a total of 54,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $29.42 per share for $1.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20474.0 shares of the BKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, BORRAS MARIA C (EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip) disposed off 9,811 shares at an average price of $29.02 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 74,474 shares of Baker Hughes Company (BKR).

Baker Hughes Company (BKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 11.10% up over the past 12 months and Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is 63.41% higher over the same period. Halliburton Company (HAL) is 57.91% up on the 1-year trading charts.