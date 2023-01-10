Canoo Inc. (GOEV) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) is -12.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $7.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOEV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -8.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.08, the stock is -10.34% and -14.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.02 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -62.03% off its SMA200. GOEV registered -84.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.43%.

The stock witnessed a -21.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.00%, and is -12.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.68% over the week and 8.30% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 5.88% and -85.43% from its 52-week high.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.70% this year.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 345.02M, and float is at 298.19M with Short Float at 17.18%.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Canoo Inc. (GOEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ruiz Hector M.,the company’sGENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY. SEC filings show that Ruiz Hector M. sold 14,384 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $15822.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Canoo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that MURTHY RAMESH (SVP, ICFO and CAO) sold a total of 13,832 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $1.10 per share for $15215.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the GOEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, MURTHY RAMESH (SVP, ICFO and CAO) disposed off 170 shares at an average price of $1.24 for $211.0. The insider now directly holds 308,066 shares of Canoo Inc. (GOEV).