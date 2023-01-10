Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Track to Reach $4.75 in a Year

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is 5.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.88 and a high of $14.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.76% off the consensus price target high of $13.75 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -52.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.57, the stock is 14.61% and 30.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.83 million and changing -3.99% at the moment leaves the stock -3.22% off its SMA200. CYH registered -64.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.32%.

The stock witnessed a 30.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 120.77%, and is 5.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.66% over the week and 7.49% over the month.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $600.13M and $12.30B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.09% and -69.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Community Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.80% this year.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.14M, and float is at 126.20M with Short Float at 7.76%.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SMITH WAYNE T,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that SMITH WAYNE T bought 800,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $2.94 per share for a total of $2.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.06 million shares.

Community Health Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that SMITH WAYNE T (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $3.00 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.26 million shares of the CYH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Ely James S. III (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $50000.0. The insider now directly holds 301,299 shares of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH).

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading -6.69% down over the past 12 months and HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) that is -1.85% lower over the same period. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is -33.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.