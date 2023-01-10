Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) is -0.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.29 and a high of $157.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COUP stock was last observed hovering at around $79.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.88% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -43.91% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.15, the stock is 2.59% and 25.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.16 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 14.86% off its SMA200. COUP registered -44.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 28.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$54.82.

The stock witnessed a 29.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.51%, and is -0.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.70% over the week and 0.89% over the month.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) has around 3076 employees, a market worth around $6.03B and $818.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 112.11. Profit margin for the company is -41.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.43% and -49.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 21 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.50% this year.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.04M, and float is at 75.40M with Short Float at 8.33%.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Glenn Robert,the company’sEVP Global Sales. SEC filings show that Glenn Robert sold 289 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $79.20 per share for a total of $22889.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13003.0 shares.

Coupa Software Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Baratta Maurizio (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 299 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $78.71 per share for $23534.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6732.0 shares of the COUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Tiscornia Anthony D (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,708 shares at an average price of $78.59 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 6,452 shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP).

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 11.91% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -57.27% lower over the same period.