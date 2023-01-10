CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) is -12.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $7.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTIC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $5.24, the stock is -7.29% and -6.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.31 million and changing -3.14% at the moment leaves the stock -6.10% off its SMA200. CTIC registered 127.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.36%.

The stock witnessed a -5.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.87%, and is -12.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has around 121 employees, a market worth around $657.57M and $32.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 187.91% and -32.82% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.40% this year.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.89M, and float is at 125.93M with Short Float at 11.25%.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Craig Adam R,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Craig Adam R sold 84,683 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $6.01 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29440.0 shares.

CTI BioPharma Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that KIRSKE DAVID (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 27,021 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $6.01 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17127.0 shares of the CTIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, Craig Adam R (President and CEO) disposed off 17,100 shares at an average price of $6.00 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 29,440 shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC).

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 34.90% up over the past 12 months and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is 251.49% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 15.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.