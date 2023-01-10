Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is 15.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.08 and a high of $8.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HBM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $6.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.27% off the consensus price target high of $8.90 offered by analysts, but current levels are -33.87% lower than the price target low of $4.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.85, the stock is 12.49% and 14.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing 5.03% at the moment leaves the stock 16.25% off its SMA200. HBM registered -17.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.06%.

The stock witnessed a 9.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.44%, and is 15.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.34% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has around 2505 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $2.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.62 and Fwd P/E is 9.15. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.94% and -33.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.90% this year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.90M, and float is at 261.63M with Short Float at 1.13%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is trading 22.00% up over the past 12 months and PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) that is 1.95% higher over the same period. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is 10.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.