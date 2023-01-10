Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) on Track to Reach $35.00 in a Year

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) is 0.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.52 and a high of $44.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INVH stock was last observed hovering at around $29.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.5% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 3.87% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.80, the stock is -1.47% and -3.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.72 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -16.45% off its SMA200. INVH registered -31.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.36%.

The stock witnessed a -7.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.88%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) has around 1240 employees, a market worth around $17.52B and $2.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.85 and Fwd P/E is 43.95. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.49% and -32.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invitation Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.90% this year.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 610.85M, and float is at 610.08M with Short Float at 3.24%.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH): Who are the competitors?

