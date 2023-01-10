Is Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) a good stock to buy now?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is 3.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $415.07 and a high of $645.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVGO stock was last observed hovering at around $588.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -11.54% off its average median price target of $675.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.56% off the consensus price target high of $775.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -3.94% lower than the price target low of $555.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $576.89, the stock is 3.71% and 10.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.76 million and changing -1.96% at the moment leaves the stock 9.13% off its SMA200. AVGO registered -9.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.47%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.28%, and is 3.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $227.39B and $33.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.74 and Fwd P/E is 13.26. Profit margin for the company is 33.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.99% and -10.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadcom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.80% this year.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 412.00M, and float is at 408.62M with Short Float at 1.37%.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FERNANDEZ RAUL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FERNANDEZ RAUL J sold 1,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $575.00 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1953.0 shares.

Broadcom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that PAGE JUSTINE (Director) sold a total of 170 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $574.86 per share for $97726.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2981.0 shares of the AVGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, DELLY GAYLA J (Director) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $579.56 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 3,264 shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO).

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -44.54% down over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -38.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.