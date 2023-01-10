Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is -0.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.01 and a high of $33.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRO stock was last observed hovering at around $26.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43%.

Currently trading at $27.03, the stock is 0.46% and -7.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.41 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 2.30% off its SMA200. MRO registered 49.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.78%.

The stock witnessed a -1.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.26%, and is -0.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has around 1531 employees, a market worth around $16.69B and $8.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.73. Profit margin for the company is 46.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.86% and -19.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 165.50% this year.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 670.00M, and float is at 634.08M with Short Float at 3.59%.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whitehead Dane E,the company’sExecutive VP and CFO. SEC filings show that Whitehead Dane E sold 90,588 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $32.16 per share for a total of $2.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Marathon Oil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that TILLMAN LEE M (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $32.49 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the MRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Warnica Kimberly O. () disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $32.72 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 62,230 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO).

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 58.77% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 42.12% higher over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 24.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.