Positives for MGM Resorts International (MGM) as stock gains in recent trading

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is 12.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.41 and a high of $49.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGM stock was last observed hovering at around $37.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.82% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 0.95% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.64, the stock is 7.31% and 6.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.38 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 8.71% off its SMA200. MGM registered -15.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.54%.

The stock witnessed a 3.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.18%, and is 12.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has around 42000 employees, a market worth around $13.66B and $12.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.87 and Fwd P/E is 63.37. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.52% and -23.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MGM Resorts International (MGM) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MGM Resorts International is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 219.60% this year.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 393.30M, and float is at 306.13M with Short Float at 3.62%.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at MGM Resorts International (MGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAMMET MARY CHRIS,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that JAMMET MARY CHRIS sold 6,006 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $37.21 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5250.0 shares.

MGM Resorts International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Mckinney-James Rose (Director) sold a total of 2,870 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $38.04 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2870.0 shares of the MGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, SANDERS COREY IAN (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $38.00 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 311,498 shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM).

MGM Resorts International (MGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading 39.52% up over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is -53.22% lower over the same period. Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) is -49.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.