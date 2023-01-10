Things appear to be looking up for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) is -14.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $9.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APRN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 64.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.71, the stock is -6.92% and -40.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.7 million and changing -3.13% at the moment leaves the stock -77.96% off its SMA200. APRN registered -89.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.46%.

The stock witnessed a -6.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.21%, and is -14.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.91% over the week and 16.37% over the month.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has around 1657 employees, a market worth around $30.20M and $458.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.18% and -92.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.60%).

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.70% this year.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.85M, and float is at 12.93M with Short Float at 49.32%.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leitgeb Terri,the company’sChief People Officer. SEC filings show that Leitgeb Terri sold 784 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $1.02 per share for a total of $801.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11544.0 shares.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Findley Linda (President and CEO) sold a total of 10,191 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $1.02 per share for $10419.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the APRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Deutsch Meredith L (General Counsel & Corp. Sec’y) disposed off 2,925 shares at an average price of $1.02 for $2991.0. The insider now directly holds 35,964 shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN).