Things appear to be looking up for PPL Corporation (PPL)

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is 3.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.47 and a high of $30.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PPL stock was last observed hovering at around $29.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.26% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -11.74% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.17, the stock is 2.72% and 6.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.62 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 6.65% off its SMA200. PPL registered 0.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.47%.

The stock witnessed a 4.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.24%, and is 3.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

PPL Corporation (PPL) has around 5607 employees, a market worth around $21.68B and $7.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.46 and Fwd P/E is 19.02. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.57% and -2.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

PPL Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.20% this year.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 736.25M, and float is at 735.50M with Short Float at 1.38%.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at PPL Corporation (PPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bonenberger David J,the company’sPresident of a PPL Subsidiary. SEC filings show that Bonenberger David J sold 29,080 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34606.0 shares.

PPL Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Raymond Stephanie R (President of a PPL Subsidiary) sold a total of 18,580 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $29.31 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23182.0 shares of the PPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Bergstein Joseph P Jr (EVP and CFO) disposed off 20,645 shares at an average price of $30.41 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 31,469 shares of PPL Corporation (PPL).

PPL Corporation (PPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -1.98% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 4.88% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -22.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.