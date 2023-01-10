Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Track to Reach $163.00 in a Year

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is 2.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.27 and a high of $160.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WMT stock was last observed hovering at around $146.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.83% off its average median price target of $163.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.17% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are -8.98% lower than the price target low of $133.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $144.95, the stock is 0.31% and -0.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.92 million and changing -1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 5.18% off its SMA200. WMT registered 1.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.54%.

The stock witnessed a -2.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.75%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) has around 2300000 employees, a market worth around $381.55B and $600.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.79 and Fwd P/E is 22.19. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.60% and -9.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Walmart Inc. (WMT) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Walmart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.70% this year.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.71B, and float is at 1.38B with Short Float at 0.93%.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Insider Activity

A total of 163 insider transactions have happened at Walmart Inc. (WMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 154 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALTON S ROBSON,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WALTON S ROBSON sold 350,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $143.31 per share for a total of $50.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267.69 million shares.

Walmart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that WALTON JIM C (10% Owner) sold a total of 350,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $143.31 per share for $50.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 267.69 million shares of the WMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, WALTON ALICE L (10% Owner) disposed off 350,000 shares at an average price of $143.31 for $50.16 million. The insider now directly holds 267,693,635 shares of Walmart Inc. (WMT).

Walmart Inc. (WMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -46.49% down over the past 12 months. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -12.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.