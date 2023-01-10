Wayfair Inc. (W) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 15.05% Change This Year

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is 15.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.11 and a high of $183.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The W stock was last observed hovering at around $37.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.48% off the consensus price target high of $124.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -89.2% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.84, the stock is 6.15% and 5.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.69 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -30.69% off its SMA200. W registered -78.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.35%.

The stock witnessed a 6.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.54%, and is 15.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.87% over the week and 8.50% over the month.

Wayfair Inc. (W) has around 16681 employees, a market worth around $3.78B and $12.37B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.61% and -79.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Wayfair Inc. (W) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wayfair Inc. (W) is a “Hold”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wayfair Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -167.60% this year.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.00M, and float is at 72.78M with Short Float at 32.87%.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Wayfair Inc. (W) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tan Fiona,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Tan Fiona sold 7,418 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $33.49 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41925.0 shares.

Wayfair Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Oblak Steve (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 3,402 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $33.36 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the W stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Gulliver Kate (CFO and Chief Admin Officer) disposed off 3,175 shares at an average price of $33.25 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 21,107 shares of Wayfair Inc. (W).

Wayfair Inc. (W): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conn’s Inc. (CONN) that is trading -66.15% down over the past 12 months and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) that is -43.48% lower over the same period. Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is -96.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.