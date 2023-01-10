What should you know before buying stock in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is 2.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.25 and a high of $136.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABT stock was last observed hovering at around $112.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $119.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.89% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -21.9% lower than the price target low of $92.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.15, the stock is 2.89% and 6.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.28 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 3.54% off its SMA200. ABT registered -17.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.99%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.18%, and is 2.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has around 113000 employees, a market worth around $192.88B and $45.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.19 and Fwd P/E is 25.45. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.27% and -17.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.00% this year.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 1.73B with Short Float at 1.05%.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Karam Sammy,the company’sSENIOR VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Karam Sammy sold 4,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $108.75 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26462.0 shares.

Abbott Laboratories disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Ginascol John F (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $112.32 per share for $1.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ABT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, STARKS DANIEL J (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $97.46 for $4.87 million. The insider now directly holds 6,873,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.30% up over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -55.60% lower over the same period.