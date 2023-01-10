Why should you keep an eye on Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)?

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) is -1.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.60 and a high of $88.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TDOC stock was last observed hovering at around $22.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92%.

Currently trading at $23.21, the stock is -7.65% and -14.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.67 million and changing 4.13% at the moment leaves the stock -35.21% off its SMA200. TDOC registered -71.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.38%.

The stock witnessed a -10.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.64%, and is -1.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $3.79B and $2.32B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.45% and -73.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.00% this year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.73M, and float is at 160.19M with Short Float at 18.07%.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Trencher Daniel,the company’sSVP CORPORATE STRATEGY. SEC filings show that Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $26.93 per share for a total of $26930.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22408.0 shares.

Teladoc Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Jensen Claus Torp (CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER) sold a total of 1,783 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $28.86 per share for $51457.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1782.0 shares of the TDOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Geshuri Arnnon (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) disposed off 2,398 shares at an average price of $27.35 for $65595.0. The insider now directly holds 74,317 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC).

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is trading -44.76% down over the past 12 months and Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is -64.38% lower over the same period.