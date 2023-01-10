Will Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is -0.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.17 and a high of $89.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GILD stock was last observed hovering at around $88.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.98%.

Currently trading at $85.10, the stock is -1.53% and 1.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.43 million and changing -3.38% at the moment leaves the stock 24.93% off its SMA200. GILD registered 18.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.81%.

The stock witnessed a -3.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.37%, and is -0.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $104.03B and $27.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.19 and Fwd P/E is 12.58. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.87% and -5.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Gilead Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.30% this year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.25B, and float is at 1.25B with Short Float at 1.18%.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parsey Merdad,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Parsey Merdad sold 553 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $85.33 per share for a total of $47187.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45556.0 shares.

Gilead Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Wilfong Diane E. (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold a total of 6,416 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $83.50 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28333.0 shares of the GILD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Wilfong Diane E. (SVP, Controller & CAO) disposed off 16,255 shares at an average price of $79.25 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 28,333 shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD).

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.30% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -11.76% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -17.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.