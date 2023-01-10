Will Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is -0.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.61 and a high of $76.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LNC stock was last observed hovering at around $31.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.26%.

Currently trading at $30.65, the stock is -0.29% and -15.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.31 million and changing -3.95% at the moment leaves the stock -36.88% off its SMA200. LNC registered -57.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.73%.

The stock witnessed a -13.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.51%, and is -0.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has around 10848 employees, a market worth around $5.06B and $19.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.43. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.13% and -59.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Lincoln National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 230.00% this year.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 169.71M, and float is at 153.12M with Short Float at 3.35%.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kennedy John Christopher,the company’sEVP, President LFD. SEC filings show that Kennedy John Christopher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $30.79 per share for a total of $46185.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20336.0 shares.

Lincoln National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Connelly Deirdre P (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $37.41 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4000.0 shares of the LNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, GLASS DENNIS R (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $58.13 for $2.91 million. The insider now directly holds 558,622 shares of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC).

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MetLife Inc. (MET) that is trading 7.36% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -13.21% lower over the same period. Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is 16.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.