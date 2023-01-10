Will Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) is -4.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.85 and a high of $37.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MBLY stock was last observed hovering at around $31.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.79% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.61% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -7.77% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.41, the stock is -0.54% and 9.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.72 million and changing 5.66% at the moment leaves the stock 9.79% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 3.98% in the last 1 month, and is -4.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.30% over the week and 8.05% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 49.42. Profit margin for the company is -9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.45% and -10.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mobileye Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.70% this year.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 795.76M, and float is at 46.36M with Short Float at 7.03%.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Desheh Eyal,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Desheh Eyal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Mobileye Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that McCaskill Claire C. (Director) bought a total of 41,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $21.00 per share for $0.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41000.0 shares of the MBLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Yeary Frank D (Director) acquired 27,500 shares at an average price of $21.00 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 27,500 shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY).