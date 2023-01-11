Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 38.14% Change This Year

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) is 38.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $99.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGFY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -31.43% lower than the price target low of $0.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.46, the stock is -0.30% and -48.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.38 million and changing 6.98% at the moment leaves the stock -96.83% off its SMA200. AGFY registered -99.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -97.28%.

The stock witnessed a -45.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -87.98%, and is 37.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.82% over the week and 18.45% over the month.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $4.08M and $77.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 87.07% and -99.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.40%).

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agrify Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.70% this year.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.86M, and float is at 6.34M with Short Float at 7.88%.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Agrify Corporation (AGFY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chang Raymond Nobu,the company’sCEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Chang Raymond Nobu bought 2,307,692 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $0.65 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.36 million shares.

Agrify Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Hua Guichao (Director) bought a total of 54,264 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $85.10 per share for $4.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65956.0 shares of the AGFY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Chang Raymond Nobu (CEO and Chairman) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $12500.0. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Agrify Corporation (AGFY).