Check out this: American Tower Corporation (AMT) could be on the verge of a big rally

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) is 4.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $178.17 and a high of $282.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMT stock was last observed hovering at around $219.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.65% off its average median price target of $245.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.71% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -8.8% lower than the price target low of $204.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $221.95, the stock is 3.50% and 3.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -6.88% off its SMA200. AMT registered -16.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.13%.

The stock witnessed a 4.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.07%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) has around 6378 employees, a market worth around $100.33B and $10.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.23 and Fwd P/E is 47.89. Profit margin for the company is 27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.57% and -21.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 49.50% this year.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 465.59M, and float is at 464.37M with Short Float at 0.77%.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at American Tower Corporation (AMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by THOMPSON SAMME L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that THOMPSON SAMME L sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $214.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22099.0 shares.

American Tower Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Smith Rodney M (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 1,482 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $222.72 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50680.0 shares of the AMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, REEVE PAMELA D A (Director) disposed off 3,239 shares at an average price of $213.34 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 17,473 shares of American Tower Corporation (AMT).

American Tower Corporation (AMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) that is trading -24.46% down over the past 12 months and SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) that is -15.54% lower over the same period. Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) is -55.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.