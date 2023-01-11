Chegg Inc. (CHGG) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 26.57% Upside

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) is 1.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.66 and a high of $37.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHGG stock was last observed hovering at around $25.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.57% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -42.78% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.70, the stock is -2.90% and -4.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 2.64% at the moment leaves the stock 9.55% off its SMA200. CHGG registered -13.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.83%.

The stock witnessed a -8.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.00%, and is 1.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has around 1613 employees, a market worth around $3.32B and $769.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.04 and Fwd P/E is 19.07. Profit margin for the company is 37.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.11% and -31.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chegg Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.20% this year.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.13M, and float is at 122.77M with Short Float at 3.25%.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Chegg Inc. (CHGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schultz Nathan J.,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Schultz Nathan J. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $25.35 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Chegg Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that LEBLANC PAUL (Director) sold a total of 12,890 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $28.00 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11861.0 shares of the CHGG stock.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coursera Inc. (COUR) that is trading -44.19% down over the past 12 months and 2U Inc. (TWOU) that is -61.87% lower over the same period.