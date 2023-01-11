Dada Nexus Limited (DADA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:DADA Stock Is Going Next

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) is 98.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.98 and a high of $13.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DADA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45%.

Currently trading at $13.81, the stock is 66.88% and 123.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.27 million and changing 11.73% at the moment leaves the stock 105.64% off its SMA200. DADA registered 20.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 72.41%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 85.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 185.92%, and is 56.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.58% over the week and 13.24% over the month.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has around 3132 employees, a market worth around $3.91B and $1.27B in sales. Fwd P/E is 57.54. Profit margin for the company is -25.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 363.42% and 2.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.23M, and float is at 248.56M with Short Float at 1.63%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA): Who are the competitors?

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is 68.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.