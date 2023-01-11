Discover Financial Services (DFS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is 7.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.64 and a high of $130.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DFS stock was last observed hovering at around $103.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.73%.

Currently trading at $105.61, the stock is 6.13% and 2.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 2.39% off its SMA200. DFS registered -15.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.79%.

The stock witnessed a 2.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.94%, and is 8.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) has around 16700 employees, a market worth around $27.88B and $11.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.87 and Fwd P/E is 7.58. Profit margin for the company is 36.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.50% and -19.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 396.00% this year.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.00M, and float is at 271.53M with Short Float at 1.21%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Discover Financial Services (DFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moskow Michael H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Moskow Michael H sold 1,291 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $105.10 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51596.0 shares.

Discover Financial Services disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Kolsky Shifra (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $127.00 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2450.0 shares of the DFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Greene John (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,443 shares at an average price of $127.95 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 26,613 shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS).

Discover Financial Services (DFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -24.07% down over the past 12 months and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is -17.09% lower over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is 1.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.