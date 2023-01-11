Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) is 16.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.05 and a high of $66.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BROS stock was last observed hovering at around $31.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27%.

Currently trading at $32.72, the stock is 9.04% and -0.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 4.04% at the moment leaves the stock -13.09% off its SMA200. BROS registered -29.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.81%.

The stock witnessed a 0.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.14%, and is 20.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.73% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $5.39B and $677.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 92.43. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.19% and -50.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.70%).

Dutch Bros Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -329.90% this year.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.12M, and float is at 39.77M with Short Float at 20.79%.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Graham John Patrick,the company’sChief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Graham John Patrick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $31.31 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Dutch Bros Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Maxwell Brian (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $40.00 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.15 million shares of the BROS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Maxwell Brian (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $44.81 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 1,159,620 shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS).