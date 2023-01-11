FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) is 24.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.29 and a high of $25.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTAI stock was last observed hovering at around $21.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $21.29, the stock is 18.92% and 22.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 22.08% off its SMA200. FTAI registered -12.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 29.05%.

The stock witnessed a 31.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.88%, and is 19.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $579.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.11. Profit margin for the company is -80.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.99% and -15.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.38M, and float is at 98.53M with Short Float at 4.79%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Adams Joseph P. Jr.,the company’sCEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Adams Joseph P. Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.