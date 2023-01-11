Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Is Up 102.73% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) is 102.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $16.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GREE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is 66.42% and 4.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing 8.54% at the moment leaves the stock -81.37% off its SMA200. GREE registered -96.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.54%.

The stock witnessed a 19.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.60%, and is 111.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 39.06% over the week and 29.05% over the month.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) has around 467 employees, a market worth around $26.46M and $142.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 166.17% and -96.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.20%).

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3877.80% this year.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.24M, and float is at 15.56M with Short Float at 19.39%.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading -25.64% down over the past 12 months and Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is 11.96% higher over the same period. ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is 7.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.