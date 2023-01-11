Incyte Corporation (INCY) Is Down -0.96% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) is -0.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.07 and a high of $84.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INCY stock was last observed hovering at around $78.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.33% off the consensus price target high of $123.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -26.27% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.55, the stock is -1.58% and 0.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 5.16% off its SMA200. INCY registered 8.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.08%.

The stock witnessed a -5.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.71%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) has around 2094 employees, a market worth around $17.54B and $3.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.21 and Fwd P/E is 19.72. Profit margin for the company is 26.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.25% and -6.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Incyte Corporation (INCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Incyte Corporation (INCY) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Incyte Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 415.00% this year.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.41M, and float is at 218.93M with Short Float at 2.55%.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Incyte Corporation (INCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stein Steven H,the company’sEVP & Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Stein Steven H sold 28,399 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $79.78 per share for a total of $2.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Incyte Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Iyengar Vijay K (EVP, GMAPPS) sold a total of 17,324 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $80.80 per share for $1.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37855.0 shares of the INCY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Tray Thomas (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,223 shares at an average price of $82.16 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 16,606 shares of Incyte Corporation (INCY).

Incyte Corporation (INCY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seagen Inc. (SGEN) that is trading -7.81% down over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 48.18% higher over the same period.