Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is -0.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.04 and a high of $28.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.36% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 1.76% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.70, the stock is -2.65% and -2.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.92 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -18.42% off its SMA200. IRT registered -29.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.14%.

The stock witnessed a -7.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.30%, and is 0.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has around 937 employees, a market worth around $3.59B and $543.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.79 and Fwd P/E is 59.01. Profit margin for the company is 20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.04% and -41.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 160.30% this year.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.07M, and float is at 222.91M with Short Float at 2.77%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHAEFFER SCOTT,the company’sChair of Board & CEO. SEC filings show that SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 16,656 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $17.26 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that SCHAEFFER SCOTT (Chair of Board & CEO) sold a total of 155,830 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $17.24 per share for $2.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the IRT stock.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading -33.71% down over the past 12 months and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is -34.51% lower over the same period. Equity Residential (EQR) is -34.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.