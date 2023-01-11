Is Foot Locker Inc. (FL) a good stock to buy now?

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) is 5.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.85 and a high of $47.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FL stock was last observed hovering at around $38.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89%.

Currently trading at $39.81, the stock is 8.87% and 11.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 2.29% at the moment leaves the stock 23.78% off its SMA200. FL registered -5.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.61%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.60%, and is 7.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has around 16555 employees, a market worth around $3.58B and $8.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.06 and Fwd P/E is 9.60. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.92% and -16.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 179.90% this year.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.40M, and float is at 91.65M with Short Float at 8.65%.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Foot Locker Inc. (FL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Greener Todd,the company’sSVP, Global Supply Chain. SEC filings show that Greener Todd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $37.63 per share for a total of $94075.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5921.0 shares.

Foot Locker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Maurer John A (VP, Treasurer) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $36.74 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23221.0 shares of the FL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Johnson Richard A (Director) disposed off 47,000 shares at an average price of $39.87 for $1.87 million. The insider now directly holds 353,442 shares of Foot Locker Inc. (FL).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -19.83% down over the past 12 months.