Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) is -0.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.67 and a high of $27.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MYOV stock was last observed hovering at around $26.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $26.94, the stock is 0.12% and 0.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 50.48% off its SMA200. MYOV registered 94.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.47%.

The stock witnessed a 0.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.11%, and is 0.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.25% over the week and 0.33% over the month.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) has around 579 employees, a market worth around $2.61B and $333.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 251.24% and -0.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (167.60%).

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.80% this year.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.21M, and float is at 46.10M with Short Float at 5.09%.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arjona Ferreira Juan Camilo,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Arjona Ferreira Juan Camilo sold 2,251 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $26.90 per share for a total of $60552.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Lang Matthew (General Counsel & Corp. Secy.) sold a total of 2,779 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $26.90 per share for $74755.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the MYOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Mehra Uneek (Principal Financial Officer) disposed off 2,241 shares at an average price of $26.75 for $59947.0. The insider now directly holds 202,696 shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV).

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -58.28% down over the past 12 months.