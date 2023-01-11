Nucor Corporation (NUE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is 14.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.50 and a high of $187.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NUE stock was last observed hovering at around $141.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.09% off its average median price target of $142.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.12% off the consensus price target high of $172.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -37.42% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $151.16, the stock is 9.43% and 7.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing 7.15% at the moment leaves the stock 13.71% off its SMA200. NUE registered 32.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.46%.

The stock witnessed a 0.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.03%, and is 15.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) has around 28800 employees, a market worth around $36.93B and $43.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.71 and Fwd P/E is 11.83. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.80% and -19.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.40%).

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nucor Corporation (NUE) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nucor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 879.50% this year.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.10M, and float is at 255.14M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Nucor Corporation (NUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Topalian Leon J,the company’sChair, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Topalian Leon J sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $134.71 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Nucor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Murphy Gregory J (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $137.29 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49549.0 shares of the NUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, Hollatz John J (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,450 shares at an average price of $134.40 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 52,282 shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE).