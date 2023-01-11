Pentair plc (PNR) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 31.46% Upside

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is 6.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.55 and a high of $71.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNR stock was last observed hovering at around $47.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.46% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -23.03% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.98, the stock is 6.22% and 7.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 2.33% off its SMA200. PNR registered -30.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.88%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.97%, and is 6.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Pentair plc (PNR) has around 11250 employees, a market worth around $7.78B and $4.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.88 and Fwd P/E is 13.32. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.46% and -32.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Pentair plc (PNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pentair plc (PNR) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 55.60% this year.

Pentair plc (PNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.50M, and float is at 163.96M with Short Float at 4.11%.

Pentair plc (PNR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Pentair plc (PNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRYAN GLYNIS,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BRYAN GLYNIS sold 3,947 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $45.14 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27609.0 shares.

Pentair plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that GLENN T MICHAEL (Director) sold a total of 3,947 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $46.75 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26496.0 shares of the PNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Rolchigo Philip M. (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 2,531 shares at an average price of $47.90 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 21,339 shares of Pentair plc (PNR).

Pentair plc (PNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dover Corporation (DOV) that is trading -23.85% down over the past 12 months and Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) that is -4.84% lower over the same period. Xylem Inc. (XYL) is -2.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.