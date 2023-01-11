Positives for Natera Inc. (NTRA) as stock gains in recent trading

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) is -6.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.10 and a high of $78.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $36.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.74% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -34.82% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.75, the stock is -5.44% and -5.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing 3.23% at the moment leaves the stock -9.83% off its SMA200. NTRA registered -49.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.82%.

The stock witnessed a -2.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.28%, and is -1.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 5.96% over the month.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) has around 2670 employees, a market worth around $4.31B and $776.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -70.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.64% and -51.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.70%).

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natera Inc. (NTRA) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.70% this year.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.73M, and float is at 104.72M with Short Float at 5.14%.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Natera Inc. (NTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schueren Robert Alan,the company’sCHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Schueren Robert Alan sold 2,244 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $37.62 per share for a total of $84419.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7886.0 shares.

Natera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Brophy Michael Burkes (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 3,644 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $39.55 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96814.0 shares of the NTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Chapman Steven Leonard (CEO AND PRESIDENT) disposed off 8,212 shares at an average price of $39.55 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 93,831 shares of Natera Inc. (NTRA).

Natera Inc. (NTRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) that is trading -49.44% down over the past 12 months and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is 30.16% higher over the same period. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) is 29.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.