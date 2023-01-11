Positives for Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) as stock gains in recent trading

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) is 23.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $9.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAYA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 0.62% higher than the price target low of $9.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.69, the stock is 21.28% and 18.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.92 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 45.47% off its SMA200. PAYA registered 47.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.23%.

The stock witnessed a 16.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.92%, and is 25.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $276.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 132.74 and Fwd P/E is 22.53. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.86% and -0.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paya Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.70% this year.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.42M, and float is at 86.25M with Short Float at 2.77%.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEINER BENJAMIN NICOLAS,the company’sChief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that WEINER BENJAMIN NICOLAS sold 29,135 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $8.62 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91040.0 shares.