Positives for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) as stock gains in recent trading

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) is 3.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $15.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QLGN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is -0.68% and -21.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.71 million and changing 5.51% at the moment leaves the stock -66.07% off its SMA200. QLGN registered -87.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.36%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.11%, and is -2.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.59% over the week and 14.83% over the month.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $6.00M and $5.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.72% and -91.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-136.60%).

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.60% this year.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.94M, and float is at 3.83M with Short Float at 2.51%.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Poirier Michael S.,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Poirier Michael S. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $0.57 per share for a total of $17100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that BROIDRICK AMY S. (President/CSO) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $0.62 per share for $18600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34500.0 shares of the QLGN stock.