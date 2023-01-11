SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) is -7.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.42 and a high of $17.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SITC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33%.

Currently trading at $12.62, the stock is -5.64% and -3.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing -2.55% at the moment leaves the stock -8.34% off its SMA200. SITC registered -21.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.31%.

The stock witnessed a -4.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.74%, and is -7.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) has around 293 employees, a market worth around $2.68B and $548.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.41 and Fwd P/E is 48.17. Profit margin for the company is 34.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.11% and -26.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 552.50% this year.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.85M, and float is at 176.38M with Short Float at 5.57%.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cattonar John M,the company’sEVP & Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Cattonar John M sold 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $13.61 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40922.0 shares.

SITE Centers Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that Lukes David R (President & CEO) sold a total of 310,797 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $16.59 per share for $5.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.16 million shares of the SITC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Vesy Christa A (EVP & CAO) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $16.88 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 89,309 shares of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC).