Stryker Corporation (SYK) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 7.90% Change This Year

Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is 7.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $188.84 and a high of $279.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYK stock was last observed hovering at around $261.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.81% off its average median price target of $262.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.11% off the consensus price target high of $284.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -28.69% lower than the price target low of $205.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $263.81, the stock is 6.99% and 12.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 16.74% off its SMA200. SYK registered 0.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.79%.

The stock witnessed a 6.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.83%, and is 7.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $97.32B and $17.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.03 and Fwd P/E is 26.73. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.70% and -5.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stryker Corporation (SYK) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stryker Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.10% this year.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 378.40M, and float is at 371.63M with Short Float at 1.34%.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Stryker Corporation (SYK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Datar Srikant M.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Datar Srikant M. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $240.25 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6262.0 shares.

Stryker Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Datar Srikant M. (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $238.70 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7262.0 shares of the SYK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Lobo Kevin (Chair and CEO) disposed off 67,232 shares at an average price of $239.68 for $16.11 million. The insider now directly holds 80,770 shares of Stryker Corporation (SYK).

Stryker Corporation (SYK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -24.98% down over the past 12 months and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) that is -16.32% lower over the same period. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is -37.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.