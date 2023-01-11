Tenaris S.A. (TS) down -1.91% since start of the year

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) is -1.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.94 and a high of $35.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TS stock was last observed hovering at around $33.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67%.

Currently trading at $34.49, the stock is 2.22% and 3.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 15.57% off its SMA200. TS registered 53.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.68%.

The stock witnessed a 5.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.00%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) has around 22776 employees, a market worth around $20.25B and $10.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.62 and Fwd P/E is 8.13. Profit margin for the company is 20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.20% and -3.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Tenaris S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 273.40% this year.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 590.27M, and float is at 233.47M with Short Float at 1.64%.

Tenaris S.A. (TS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 9.02% up over the past 12 months and YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is 141.19% higher over the same period. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is -14.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.