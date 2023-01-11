These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) is 17.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $2.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is 8.42% and -26.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -9.66% at the moment leaves the stock -51.73% off its SMA200. CNTX registered -69.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.45%.

The stock witnessed a -23.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.04%, and is 13.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.84% over the week and 16.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 27.22% and -72.64% from its 52-week high.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Context Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -207.90% this year.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.97M, and float is at 15.04M with Short Float at 0.56%.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Minai-Azary Jennifer Lynn,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Minai-Azary Jennifer Lynn bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $0.74 per share for a total of $18500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

Context Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Lehr Martin A. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $0.74 per share for $14796.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the CNTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Levit Alex C. (Chief Legal Officer, Corp. Sec) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $0.85 for $5095.0. The insider now directly holds 9,000 shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX).