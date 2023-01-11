These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Fox Corporation (FOX)

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) is 5.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.35 and a high of $40.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOX stock was last observed hovering at around $29.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $36.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.83% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -11.04% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.98, the stock is 3.83% and 4.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.47 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -3.19% off its SMA200. FOX registered -16.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.09%.

The stock witnessed a 2.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.63%, and is 5.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Fox Corporation (FOX) has around 10600 employees, a market worth around $16.86B and $14.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.07 and Fwd P/E is 12.76. Distance from 52-week low is 13.78% and -26.72% from its 52-week high.

Fox Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.

Fox Corporation (FOX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.22M, and float is at 136.56M with Short Float at 1.22%.

Fox Corporation (FOX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Fox Corporation (FOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MURDOCH LACHLAN K,the company’sExecutive Chair, CEO. SEC filings show that MURDOCH LACHLAN K bought 126,773 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $36.50 per share for a total of $4.63 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Fox Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that MURDOCH LACHLAN K (Executive Chair, CEO) sold a total of 126,773 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $36.50 per share for $4.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 152.0 shares of the FOX stock.

Fox Corporation (FOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -24.07% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -44.71% lower over the same period. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is -39.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.