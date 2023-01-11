Things appear to be looking up for Catalent Inc. (CTLT)

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) is 6.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.69 and a high of $119.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTLT stock was last observed hovering at around $48.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.9% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -9.32% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.10, the stock is 6.73% and 3.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.51 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -43.36% off its SMA200. CTLT registered -58.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.02%.

The stock witnessed a 5.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.85%, and is 5.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $8.39B and $4.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.57 and Fwd P/E is 13.13. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.21% and -59.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Catalent Inc. (CTLT) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Catalent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.20% this year.

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.00M, and float is at 179.31M with Short Float at 2.82%.

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Catalent Inc. (CTLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boerman Manja,the company’sPres. BioModalities Division. SEC filings show that Boerman Manja sold 780 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $51.70 per share for a total of $40326.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15860.0 shares.

Catalent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Grippo Michael J (SVP, Strategy & Corp. Dev.) sold a total of 2,451 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $65.83 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17792.0 shares of the CTLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, Hawkeswood Thomas W (Pres. Pharma Prod Delivery Div) disposed off 930 shares at an average price of $77.46 for $72038.0. The insider now directly holds 5,364 shares of Catalent Inc. (CTLT).

Catalent Inc. (CTLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -6.43% down over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -9.73% lower over the same period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is 30.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.