Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) – The 11.38% Upside Potential Remains

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is 5.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.38 and a high of $100.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSN stock was last observed hovering at around $65.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.97% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -13.07% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.58, the stock is 4.26% and 1.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -15.74% off its SMA200. TSN registered -27.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.72%.

The stock witnessed a 2.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.31%, and is 3.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has around 142000 employees, a market worth around $22.97B and $53.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.36 and Fwd P/E is 9.58. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.44% and -34.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tyson Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 357.00M, and float is at 283.30M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miller Shane,the company’sGroup President Fresh Meats. SEC filings show that Miller Shane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $64.44 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30921.0 shares.

Tyson Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Miller Shane (Group President Fresh Meats) sold a total of 6,608 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $67.75 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30921.0 shares of the TSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Tu Amy (EVP&Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 3,346 shares at an average price of $90.30 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 51,381 shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN).

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading -0.36% down over the past 12 months and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is 13.33% higher over the same period. Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is -7.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.