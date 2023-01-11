Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) is 30.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $10.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VYGR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 11.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.95, the stock is 32.79% and 39.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 13.57% at the moment leaves the stock 25.28% off its SMA200. VYGR registered 183.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.23%.

The stock witnessed a 32.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.33%, and is 32.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.79% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $277.38M and $70.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 205.77% and -25.00% from its 52-week high.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -292.10% this year.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.51M, and float is at 32.93M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carter Todd Alfred,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Carter Todd Alfred sold 388 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $6.41 per share for a total of $2487.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36194.0 shares.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Third Rock Ventures III, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $6.22 per share for $1.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.43 million shares of the VYGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Third Rock Ventures III, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 149,972 shares at an average price of $6.09 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds 5,628,933 shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR).

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -58.28% down over the past 12 months.