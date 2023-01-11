What should you know before buying stock in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) is -3.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.58 and a high of $32.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHLS stock was last observed hovering at around $23.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58%.

Currently trading at $23.85, the stock is -3.83% and -4.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 16.36% off its SMA200. SHLS registered 9.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.77%.

The stock witnessed a -3.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.15%, and is -0.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 6.56% over the month.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has around 697 employees, a market worth around $4.05B and $280.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 170.36 and Fwd P/E is 37.98. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.96% and -26.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.80% this year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.97M, and float is at 112.10M with Short Float at 7.45%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whitaker Jason R,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Whitaker Jason R sold 8,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $26.50 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Whitaker Jason R (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 13,020 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $25.37 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the SHLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Solon Dean (10% Owner) disposed off 27,335,332 shares at an average price of $21.47 for $586.93 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) that is trading -20.83% down over the past 12 months.