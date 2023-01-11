Why Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is 12.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.24 and a high of $26.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NWL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $14.66, the stock is 9.46% and 9.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -18.02% off its SMA200. NWL registered -36.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.21%.

The stock witnessed a 10.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.19%, and is 8.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has around 32000 employees, a market worth around $5.94B and $9.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.93 and Fwd P/E is 10.27. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.72% and -44.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newell Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 173.60% this year.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 413.60M, and float is at 411.41M with Short Float at 5.14%.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Craigie James,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Craigie James bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $13.36 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31868.0 shares.

Newell Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that ICAHN BRETT (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $17.10 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the NWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, ICAHN BRETT (Director) disposed off 71,304 shares at an average price of $16.89 for $1.2 million. The insider now directly holds 953,003 shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL).

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -6.67% down over the past 12 months. Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is 2.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.