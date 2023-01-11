Will Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) is 33.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.29 and a high of $30.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSH stock was last observed hovering at around $22.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.2% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.09% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -37.0% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.77, the stock is 34.87% and 37.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.84 million and changing 27.47% at the moment leaves the stock 28.37% off its SMA200. OSH registered 12.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 28.61%.

The stock witnessed a 32.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.03%, and is 35.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $6.86B and $1.98B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.48% and -6.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.30%).

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oak Street Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.00% this year.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 231.92M, and float is at 220.32M with Short Float at 9.51%.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLEM BRIAN,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that CLEM BRIAN sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $24.02 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

Oak Street Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that CLEM BRIAN (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $21.83 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the OSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, CLEM BRIAN (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $20.57 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 556,337 shares of Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH).