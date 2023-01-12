10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Volatility At 8.12%, Should You Add A Position?

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) is 15.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.81 and a high of $127.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TXG stock was last observed hovering at around $41.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77%.

Currently trading at $41.94, the stock is 16.50% and 18.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 0.95% off its SMA200. TXG registered -67.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.61%.

The stock witnessed a 20.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.96%, and is 15.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.12% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) has around 1239 employees, a market worth around $4.77B and $503.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.14% and -67.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Analyst Forecasts

10x Genomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.20% this year

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.11M, and float is at 90.75M with Short Float at 9.50%.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Saxonov Serge, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Saxonov Serge sold 2,676 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $34.07 per share for a total of $91158.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.97 million shares.

10x Genomics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that McAnear Justin J. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,626 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $34.07 per share for $55392.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76764.0 shares of the TXG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Hindson Benjamin J. () disposed off 2,361 shares at an average price of $34.07 for $80434.0. The insider now directly holds 217,713 shares of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG).

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) that is trading 1.38% up over the past 12 months and Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is 51.40% higher over the same period. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is -40.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.