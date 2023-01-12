A peek at Comstock Inc. (LODE): Who has invested in It?

Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) is 100.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $2.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LODE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.55, the stock is 75.22% and 58.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 3.79% at the moment leaves the stock -16.03% off its SMA200. LODE registered -61.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.80%.

The stock witnessed a 77.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.17%, and is 61.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.08% over the week and 10.94% over the month.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $45.51M and $0.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.86. Distance from 52-week low is 129.02% and -74.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.60%).

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Analyst Forecasts

Comstock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -199.80% this year

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.48M, and float is at 66.20M with Short Float at 1.45%.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Comstock Inc. (LODE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Comstock Inc. (LODE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) that is 22.04% higher over the past 12 months. Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) is -7.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.